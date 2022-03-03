STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Realtors murder case: Police search for clues

Meanwhile, the seized bullets and other clues collected from the spot, vehicle, have been sent for forensic examination.

People gather near the spot where Srinivas and Raghavender were shot dead in Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police, who are probing the double murder case of the realtors at Ibrahimpatnam on the city outskirts on Tuesday morning, suspect that three persons were involved in the attack and they could have fired on both the victims, but Srinivas Reddy escaped a bullet injury, due to which he was chased and killed. Police are also enquiring people who are believed to be in the vicinity at the time of the incident for any clues on the assailants. 

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat told media persons that the investigation is underway and so far no one has been caught or any material seized, as is rumoured. He also urged them not to believe any unconfirmed reports.Police have been questioning Mattaiah, who was named by the family members of the victims and their associates, and Srinivas Reddy’s associate Hafeez and regular driver Krishna. 

Eyewitnesses taken for interrogation

Police have now identified a few eyewitnesses who were in the vicinity at the time of the incident and took them for questioning. They are being interrogated on how the attack unfolded and how many people were involved and what type of vehicle the attackers used. 

While it was found that three persons were involved in the attack, the police are yet to get clarity on the type of vehicles they used.  The police, however, have ruled out the presence of a third person in the Hyundai Terracan in which the victims were travelling at the time of the attack. But, they are now also probing if the attackers were with the victims. Meanwhile, the seized bullets and other clues collected from the spot, vehicle, have been sent for forensic examination.

