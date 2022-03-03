Telangana Cabinet subcommittee suggests bilingual textbooks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Cabinet Subcommittee formed to frame regulations on introducing English as the medium of education in government schools and to control fees in private schools met on Wednesday and suggested that all government textbooks should be printed in two languages.

The Subcommittee met at the Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute to discuss the modalities of introducing English as the medium of instruction from Class I to Class VIII in all government schools from the next academic year. The Subcommittee instructed the authorities to make all necessary arrangements to implement this decision.

Among the suggestions made was to make all government textbooks bilingual so that it would be beneficial to students joining the English medium. The Subcommittee also suggested to the higher authorities of the Education Department to provide special English training to teachers to make them fluent in the language.

It was also decided, to air specialised courses through T-SAT to teach students special skills in English, if it was required. The Subcommittee also decided to submit these recommendations to the Chief Minister soon.

The Subcommittee also discussed the policies being followed by other States regarding the regulation of fees in private educational institutions. It was decided to take a final decision on this contentious issue in the next meeting.