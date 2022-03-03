The maverick master

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When actor Samantha Ruth shared a video of her ‘Naagin mobility dance’ warm-up, it left many curious. The video and workout went viral, with many trying to decode the fun warm-up exercise. The brainchild of her personal trainer Junaid Shaikh and his mentor Mustafa Ahmed, the mobility dance has more benefits than just physical.

Junaid, who has grown to be one of the most sought-after fitness trainers in Tollywood and Bollywood, is known for his maverick design of workouts. The celebrity fitness trainer, whose clients also include Akhil Akkineni, Shilpa Reddy, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh, shares, “I tend to personalise workouts for my clients according to their needs, the kind of roles they are to play on screen, their likes, body type, etc.

For example, I’m working with actor Akhil Akkineni for his upcoming film Agent. He is a sports fan and loves cricket. Keeping that in mind, most of our workouts are designed around sports. If Samantha’s upcoming film requires her to be feminine and demure, her workouts will be centred around that. Shilpa loves weights, some others love cycling and badminton. I work around such interests so people don’t have to look for motivation to workout.”

Sharing more about not sticking to the conventional textbook method, Junaid says, “I don’t subscribe to the idea that workout should only have to be about being tight, bulky, flexing of muscles, etc. I like to experiment with the body, the way it was meant to be — free-flowing. Our spine is meant to bend. I hope to undo the unorthodox ways of staying fit. Various factors like coordination, timing and balance come into play. One can be either insanely correct or poorly trained. Workout has to be fun and not always painful.”

Samantha and Shilpa are clearly some of his favourites clients. “Samantha looks petite and delicate, but becomes a strong force when working out. It’s the same with Shilpa Reddy. They both look pretty, but once they touch an iron bar, they turn into beasts. Once done with their workout, they wear their smile again,” he says.

Junaid’s day starts at 4:30 am, training with Samantha and then Shilpa. Most of his work for the day ends around 9:30 am. Post that, he heads to play some or the other sport. He then trains at his home in HITEC City and brainstorms about newer ways to make workouts simpler and fun. In the later half of the day, he trains Preetham Reddy (Shilpa’s husband) and a couple of other clients. “Every day, I receive so many DMs from fans asking for Samantha’s number (laughs). Jokes apart, there are many asking me for tips and tricks to weight loss and a healthy workout, and that’s flattering,” he says.