STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Where acts take shape

Theatre artiste Jay Jha speaks to CE about founding Rangbhoomi and the need for more such cultural spaces in Hyderabad

Published: 03rd March 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

A play being performed at Rangbhoomi in Hyderabad

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Theatre had seen a downfall in the city for the most part of the 21st century, thanks to cinema ruling the roost. But the past two-and-half years saw the theatre scene growing in Hyderabad. More spaces have been hosting theatre arts and the not-so-loud art form is finding more fans. 

Rangbhoomi is one such cultural space in the city that has turned to become one of the most happening places to de-stress after a hectic week at work. We speak to Jay Jha, one of the co-founders of the place, who shares why they had to build a space to promote all kinds of art forms and artistes across India. 

Jay, who has been an active theatre artiste for 10 years now, says he always felt Hyderabad lacked something when it came to hosting plays. “When I toured cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi and other metros, I realise they had several venues, while we had Lamakaan and Phoenix Arena as the only affordable options. These places, too, came with limitations of space and the right kind of stage needed for theatre. This largely affected artistes and their careers. That’s when I decided that we needed to create a space that has indoor seating and a proscenium stage.”

After he made some money from his job at a multinational company and some roles in films and plays, he bid his corporate job goodbye to start Rangbhoomi. “Some of my friends pitched in too. Soon, my partners Prashanth Singh Jadon, Sanjeev Acharya and I got started on the project. Storyboard Production helped us with light and sound. In 2019, we found a space in Gachibowli and decided to build the place from scratch. When we were halfway through, the first wave of the pandemic hit us, but we were reslient. Today, the place can host about 140 people at once,” says Jay.

Boost to Telugu shows

Talking about the kind of shows and performances that Rangbhoomi hosts, the co-founder says, “We are open to any art form, it all depends on the bookings. Right now, we have been mostly hosting theatre shows and stand-up comedy. The response from people has also been amazing. Back in the day, when I would perform, it wasn’t the same, Telugu plays were barely ticketed at Ravindra Bharathi. With our cultural space, Telugu theatre has surely received the much-needed boost and almost all their shows these days are houseful!”

Jay reveals that a cultural festival is on the cards, which would be organised on a national scale. “We have some exciting stuff up our sleeve and hope these plans see the light of day. With more support pouring in from audiences and the government, together we can achieve great heights, arts and culture-wise,” he concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rangbhoomi Hyderabad theatre scene Jay Jha Hyderabad cultural spaces
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp