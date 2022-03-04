Cyberabad cops seek custody of 8 accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Thursday sought permission for police custody of the accused in the plan to assassinate Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud from the city court. The eight arrested on two different instances by the Cyberabad police on Monday were sent to Cherlapally Central Jail on Wednesday.

The accused persons will be moved to police custody for a week, if the court grants them permission. Though the evidence shows their involvement in the conspiracy, their precise motive is yet to be ascertained and the custody will help the police focus on the motive, said an official.

One of the accused, Raghevender Raju, who has been booked in 30 excise, criminal and atrocities against SCs and STs cases, had planned to kill the Minister with the help of his brothers. He allegedly faced a loss of `6 crore due to the Minister.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra on Wednesday said the gathered evidence ascertains the conspiracy, but the motive, which is yet to be identified by the police, will be confirmed only after the police custody.