STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad cops seek custody of 8 accused

One of the accused, Raghevender Raju, who has been booked in 30 excise, criminal and atrocities against SCs and STs cases, had planned to kill the Minister with the help of his brothers.

Published: 04th March 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Thursday sought permission for police custody of the accused in the plan to assassinate Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud from the city court. The eight arrested on two different instances by the Cyberabad police on Monday were sent to Cherlapally Central Jail on Wednesday.

The accused persons will be moved to police custody for a week, if the court grants them permission. Though the evidence shows their involvement in the conspiracy, their precise motive is yet to be ascertained and the custody will help the police focus on the motive, said an official.  

One of the accused, Raghevender Raju, who has been booked in 30 excise, criminal and atrocities against SCs and STs cases, had planned to kill the Minister with the help of his brothers. He allegedly faced a loss of `6 crore due to the Minister. 

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra on Wednesday said the gathered evidence ascertains the conspiracy, but the motive, which is yet to be identified by the police, will be confirmed only after the police custody. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V srinivas Goud
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp