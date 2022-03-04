GHMC proposes Marshals for council meetings

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It appears that Marshals will be pressed into service by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on lines of the State Assembly. The civic body is taking steps to appoint 90-95 Marshals to maintain decorum in the council and evict unruly corporators who disrupt proceedings during the general body meetings.

The move to appoint Marshals by the civic body through an outsourcing agency was taken in light of recent chaos created by the corporators belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There is a political war going on between BJP and Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) within the GHMC limits. With the main opposition BJP having 47 corporators in the GHMC, it has become a thorn in the flesh for the TRS in conducting the general body meetings.

The only physical council meeting held in December last year was marred by protests by the BJP corporators. A few times they rushed to Mayor’s podium and disrupted the meetings. Earlier, the BJP corporators ransacked the Mayor’s chambers criticising Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi for not holding the council meetings to discuss the issues of the people. Criminal cases were booked against BJP corporators for damaging the Mayor’s office.

Fearing that similar such disturbances would happen in the future while conducting council meetings, GHMC proposes to appoint 90 to 95 Marshals to maintain decorum in the Council. For all practical purposes, a marshal is a security staff answerable to the Mayor like the Speaker of a Legislative Assembly, whose job is to ensure that the discipline is observed by the elected representatives within the House is in keeping with their status as elected representatives of the people.

After the approval of the Telangana state budget, it’s likely that the GHMC will be availing the services of Marshals for the forthcoming special meeting, which would also approve the GHMC budget for 2022-23.

Annual expenditure of Rs 2.73 cr

The EVDM wing of the GHMC will appoint marshals through an outsourcing agency and will spend annually over Rs 2.73 crore. The marshals should be healthy and not be physically handicapped and be disciplined and well experienced.

However, GHMC officials said that when there are no council meetings, marshals will work in enforcement, lake protection force, disaster response force, administration and any other wings as desired by the Directorate of EVDM, GHMC.