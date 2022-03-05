STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar man wanted in 22 cybercrime cases nabbed

Acting over the complaint, the team nabbed Rajesh and learnt that he was also involved in offences in Asifabad, Nirmal, Suryapet and New Delhi.

Published: 05th March 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda cybercrime sleuths on Friday nabbed a Bihar native wanted in 22 cybercrime cases in Telangana. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat identified the accused as Rajesh Kumar Mahato, 39. He used to provide SIM cards with fake details or procure bank account details and then took to cybercrime.With complaints against him mounting, cybercrime sleuths headed to Bihar, nabbed him with the help of the local police, and brought Rajesh back to the city after completing the legal formalities.  

Bhagwat said: “One of his victims, Venkayamma had ordered earphones on an e-commerce platform and a couple of days later, he contacted her. She was lured to send money in the name of lottery. He convinced her that she stood to win Rs 15 lakh. For this, she was asked to pay Rs 8,500 as processing charges and in a span of four days, a total of Rs 28,86,820 was collected from the victim through GooglePay to three different accounts.”

Acting over the complaint, the team nabbed Rajesh and learnt that he was also involved in offences in Asifabad, Nirmal, Suryapet and New Delhi. Bhagwat said that a bank account of Rajesh with Rs 33 lakh has been frozen.

