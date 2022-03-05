Criminal who’s drug peddler in day & burglar at night held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drug peddler during the day, a house burglar at night, Ahmed Pasha finally has some time to rest in prison after he was nabbed by the Kharkhana police on Friday. The 26-year-old resident of Jeedimetla and school dropout commits offences with his brother Saleem who is currently absconding.

According to police, Ahmed Pasha was involved in 19 house break-in cases in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates.He was arrested, slapped with the PD Act in March, 2018 by Bowenpally police and released March 2021 from Chanchalguda Jail. He was active in the limits of Bowenpally, Trimulgherry, Kharkhana, Jeedimetla, Jawaharnagar and Medchal police stations after his release.