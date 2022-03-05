STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad man sentenced to 16 years in prison on terror charges

Aziz was accused of a series of charges including planning to cause explosions in Hyderabad during 2001 Ganesh Chaturthi.

Published: 05th March 2022 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 03:32 PM

Abdul Aziz alias Gidda Aziz .

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The VII Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court at Nampally sentenced a terror operative Abdul Aziz alias Gidda Aziz to 16 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 26,000. His associate Abdul Hadi was however acquitted by the court.

After he was arrested by the police from Lucknow airport in early 2016, a local court in Hyderabad granted him conditional bail.

Aziz however jumped bail and fled to Gulf, from where he was deported a few years ago and put to trial, leading to the conviction.

His other associate Mohd Nisar was earlier convicted and sentenced to 16 years imprisonment. 

This is a case of criminal conspiracy and anti-national subversive activities in the guise of jihad by procuring firearms and ammunition and explosive substance materials with the intention to sabotage and blowing of government installations. 

However, police foiled the conspiracy and arrested the trio and recovered from them a Belgium-made pistol, 5 live cartridges, Electric Detonators, a fake passport, and one empty cartridge. 

They were planning to sabotage and blow off government installations, thereby creating terror and promoting enmity among communities. 

A case was then registered at Central Crime Station of Hyderabad city police under sections 120-b, 153-A, 379, 420, 468, 471 r/w 34 of the IPC and  25 (1) (b) of Arms Act,  Sec 4, 5 & 6 of the Explosive Substances Act and Sec.12(b) of Passport Act and investigated into and filed the charge sheet on completion of the investigation. 

After conducting the trial, in the year 2011, Mohd Nissar was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment. On Friday, Srinivas Rao, VII additional metropolitan sessions Judge pronounced judgment against Abdu Aziz. 

