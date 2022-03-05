LeT operative from Hyderabad sentenced to seven years in prison on terror charges

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad court convicted Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Abdul Aziz alias Gidda Aziz and on Friday sentenced him to seven years imprisonment while acquitting his associate Abdul Hadi.

The VII Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court at Nampally heard charges of conspiracy to carry out blasts in Hyderabad and Ayodhya during 2001 to avenge the demolition of Babri Masjid against Aziz, and his associates Mohd Nisar and Abdul Hadi.

The court convicted Aziz and acquitted Hadi, while Nisar was convicted in 2011. Aziz, Nisar and Hadi were arrested in 2001 and subsequently got bail from the court. While Nasir attended court regularly, the other two absconded due to which the case was split and trial against Nasir continued, resulting in his conviction.

Meanwhile, Aziz fled India and took shelter in Saudi Arabia and joined hands with jihadi volunteers. Inspired by the civil war in Bosnia and Chechnya, he travelled to Bosnia and took an active part in the civil war also trained several youngsters in terror activities. He even obtained a passport from Bosnia.

A few years later, he returned to India and obtained another passport on a different name using forged documents and fled India again. In 2004, he returned to Hyderabad and along with his associates, planned to carry out a blast in the famous Ganesh temple at Secunderabad during the festival. Police foiled this attempt and arrested his associates, while he managed to give them the slip. Using his Bosnian passport, he fled the country again and was taking shelter in Saudi Arabia since then.

However, the Saudi authorities arrested him after finding his passport was fake. Alerted by this, a Red Corner notice was issued against him and after his punishment term was completed in Saudi Arabia, he was deported to India in 2016. He was then produced before the court.

Son of a police constable

Born to a police constable, Abdul Aziz had worked at a city fuel station before being influenced by Md Fasiuddin of Nalgonda, a member of SIML. His associates were killed in an encounter in 1993 and 2000. Feeling their impact, he moved to Saudi Aribia in 2000 and joined the Islamic Relief organisation