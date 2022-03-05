Revolutionising breakfast

Shashank Kishan By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the fast-paced lives that we lead today, cooking and eating a full breakfast can be a task. Making things easier is 34-year-old Dilip Allamsetty, the founder of Breakfast in a Bottle, who is selling bottled breakfasts made from blended fruits and other nutritious ingredients. Just gulp it down and get started with your day.

Before the venture could go live, during the peak of the pandemic in September 2020, Dilip, under the guidance of nutritionists, gym trainers and dieticians, experimented with mixtures of fruits along with other ingredients. The three-month process gave rise to a variety of his bottled breakfasts, what Dilip likes to call BiBs.

No secret recipes

“We don’t safeguard our recipes, instead, it is something that people can prepare in their homes as all the ingredients we use can be found every household kitchen. It is all about maintaining consistency and nutritional balance, which most people find difficult to achieve. That is where we come in to make and deliver the product at your doorstep. We do not add any preservatives or synthetic additives,” he says. The calorific value of all the BiBs, which come in 300 ml bottles, remains almost the same at around 350 calories which is ideal for a breakfast.

Predictable and sustainable

Thanks to its subscription-only model which starts from Rs 280 for a two-day plan, Breakfast In A Bottle is able to figure out what raw materials are to be procured and what exactly has to be made the very next day. This turns out to be both efficient and green when compared to a regular cloud kitchen, where there exists a likelihood of food being prepared in excess or getting wasted at the end of the day. The product is packaged in glass bottles which are returned the next day.

Going beyond breakfast

The start-up has also introduced puddings under the concept of ‘portion-controlled meal’, wherein an individual consumes an appropriate amount of a given food to gain all the nutritional benefits without ever having to overeat. Dilip categorises this as a ‘heavy meal snack’ and a ‘mid-meal snack’, which are to be consumed after two-three hours of having the BiB. As of now, a centrally operated kitchen from KPHB Colony delivers the bottles within a 12-km radius on weekdays. Dilip hopes for an increase in the customer base as more and more employees are going back to offices.