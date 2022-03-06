Hyderabad police to issue red notice for Nigerian drug peddler 'Star Boy'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the arrest of international drug peddler Tony, the police are looking to issue a red corner notice against another Nigerian peddler 'Star Boy'.

After the arrest of the infamous drug peddler where seven other businessmen were also nabbed, the police had found that Tony or Chukwu Ogbonna David had handed over the drug syndicate to Star Boy, while Tony moved to garments business. A police official said that the cops presume that Tony is not actually linked to the dealings, and believe that a deeper probe would reveal all details.

According to the Interpol website, a red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

Under process

A police official said the notice is being processed and will be issued soon to the Nigerian-based drug peddler