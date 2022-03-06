STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad shopkeeper ends life after eviction by owner

He filmed a selfie video before ending his life and said that the greedy owner Rajanna had been demanding excessive rent.

Published: 06th March 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man died by suicide on Saturday after his shop owner forcefully vacated him without any prior notice in Chaitanyapuri police station limits. 

The deceased was identified as Rajender Reddy. He filmed a selfie video before ending his life and said that the greedy owner Rajanna had been demanding excessive rent. "He made me vacate the store for which he did not compensate me in anyway and I have run into massive losses due to which I am taking this step," he said.

The deceased asked Rajanna to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to his family. His wife filed a complaint against Rajanna and requested the police to take action.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chaitanyapuri Hyderabad shopkeeper
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp