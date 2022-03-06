Hyderabad shopkeeper ends life after eviction by owner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man died by suicide on Saturday after his shop owner forcefully vacated him without any prior notice in Chaitanyapuri police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Rajender Reddy. He filmed a selfie video before ending his life and said that the greedy owner Rajanna had been demanding excessive rent. "He made me vacate the store for which he did not compensate me in anyway and I have run into massive losses due to which I am taking this step," he said.

The deceased asked Rajanna to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to his family. His wife filed a complaint against Rajanna and requested the police to take action.

