Commissioner announces woman SHO on International Women’s Day in Hyderabad

Notably, the city has no woman SHOs. Even in the recent past, a woman inspector was appointed as the SHO of the Bollarum police station, albeit for a short period. 

Published: 07th March 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Women take part in the ‘Gender Equality Run’ organised by SHE Teams in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CV Anand, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, on Sunday, announced that a woman inspector will be appointed as the SHO in Law and Order police station across the city on the occasion of International Women’s Day (Tuesday). 

Speaking at the 2k/5k run event organised by SHE Teams of Hyderabad City Police, Anand said, “Eighty women sub-inspectors (SIs) have reported to the Hyderabad City Police recently. We look forward to training them and appointing them to key positions.”

The ‘Gender Equality Run’ was flagged off by Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy from People’s Plaza. 

Lauding the efforts of SHE Teams, the Ministers said, “Hyderabad is the best city to live in India and one of the biggest reasons for that is because women feel safe and secure here.”

