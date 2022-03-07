STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyberabad police traces missing girls in 15 hours

The girls, both 15 years of age, left their bags along with a ‘suicide note’ on the bank of a tank, located two kilometres away from the school where they studied. 

Published: 07th March 2022 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the efforts of the cops involved.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two teenage girls, who went missing at Dundigal under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits on Saturday evening, kept the police on teams. The girls, both 15 years of age, left their bags along with a ‘suicide note’ on the bank of a tank, located two km away from the school where they studied. 

Suspecting that they jumped in the tank, police launched a search in the lake. Simultaneously they also inquired in the surroundings only to find that the girls left their belongings at the tank and walked away. Before they were traced in Suraram on Sunday morning, the girls had walked close to 30 km. They were handed over to their parents after counselling, said P Ramana Reddy, Dundigal Inspector.

Police who started analysing the CCTV footage in the area, noticed the girls walking alone. However, by the time police reached Bolarum, the girls had moved away from there. 

On further inquiry, the police learnt that they boarded a car and went towards Secunderabad. The search was further intensified. While search parties were still on the field, locals noticed the girls moving in the Suraram area and alerted police on Sunday morning. Police rushed to the spot, took them into custody and shifted them to the police station. 

Teenagers left home due to petty issues

The police found that one of the girls had run away from home as her parents admonished her for excesssive usage of mobile phone. The other girl had run away as she was upset over her  parents quarrelling frequently over petty issues on a daily basis

Comments

