Four labourers killed as Warangal bus crashes into median on highway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons were killed after a speeding bus crashed into the victims on the central median of the Warangal-Hyderabad National Highway (NH) at Alair in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, on Sunday.

The driver of the bus, belonging to the Warangal depot of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), rammed the victims, a tractor and an earthmover vehicle. The workers had taken adequate precautions and placed cones and other signboards at the place of the work, but the bus driver did not notice them, leading to the accident, the police noted.

A case was registered against the bus driver. He was also tested for drunken driving, but tested negative, said Mohd Idris Ali, Sub-Inspector of Alair police station.

Police said the victims were hired by a private contractor who is engaged by the National Highway Authority of India for the works near Manthapuri bridge on the Alair bypass road. On Sunday evening around 4.15, they were clearing the soil on the median for tree plantation. A tractor and another vehicle were also stationed at the spot. The area was cordoned-off by placing signage and cones, to alert other road users.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC bus belonging to Warangal I depot, going towards Hyderabad, rammed into them. Varalaxmi, 50, and Shyamsundar, 30, died on the spot, while two others, Lavanya and Kavitha, both 32, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. In another accident at Chaitanyapuri in the city, another RTC bus hit a scooter, leaving the rider injured.