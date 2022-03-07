STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Four labourers killed as Warangal bus crashes into median on highway

The driver of the bus, belonging to the Warangal depot of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, rammed the victims, a tractor and an earthmover vehicle.

Published: 07th March 2022 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons were killed after a speeding bus crashed into the victims on the central median of the Warangal-Hyderabad National Highway (NH) at Alair in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, on Sunday.

The driver of the bus, belonging to the Warangal depot of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), rammed the victims, a tractor and an earthmover vehicle. The workers had taken adequate precautions and placed cones and other signboards at the place of the work, but the bus driver did not notice them, leading to the accident, the police noted.

A case was registered against the bus driver. He was also tested for drunken driving, but tested negative, said Mohd Idris Ali, Sub-Inspector of Alair police station.

Police said the victims were hired by a private contractor who is engaged by the National Highway Authority of India for the works near Manthapuri bridge on the Alair bypass road. On Sunday evening around 4.15, they were clearing the soil on the median for tree plantation. A tractor and another vehicle were also stationed at the spot. The area was cordoned-off by placing signage and cones, to alert other road users. 

Meanwhile, the TSRTC bus belonging to Warangal I depot, going towards Hyderabad, rammed into them. Varalaxmi, 50, and Shyamsundar, 30, died on the spot, while two others, Lavanya and Kavitha, both 32, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. In another accident at Chaitanyapuri in the city,  another RTC bus hit a scooter, leaving the rider injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp