Making ‘way’ when the sun shines

HYDERABAD: Women entrepreneurs have been taking centre stage in all that they’re stepping foot into. Be it leading fashion, food, jewellery, health or any other industry, the country has witnessed women handling their business with great courage and zeal to grow big. Despite our country witnessing back-to-back lockdowns in the past two years, it pushed women to bring to life many start-ups that promise to create a better tomorrow.

While some worked to create solutions for a cleaner planet, others as young as teens helped generate employment for the underprivileged, instilling the need to be financially independent. Not to forget how the Covid-19 pandemic helped many realise their true passion against working to just pay their bills.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we bring to you some inspiring stories of young fempreneurs from Hyderabad, who have made the most of their minds, talent and, yes, social media platforms to create a brand of their own.

Best of both worlds

Hyderabad-based sister duo Simran and Mehak Jain Sisodia looked at the lockdown to be an opportunity to brainstorm and pursue their true calling. While 24-year-old Simran has her heart in marketing, 19-year-old Mehak lives, breathes and consumes fashion. “We put together what we love and our jewellery brand Mehran Collection was born. We have been making handmade jewellery for over two years now. Unique and customised designs are our USP. What started as a small Instagram page grew to reach the who’s who of the influencer community throughout India,” says Simran. Jewellery from Mehran has become a favourite of biggies such as Dolly Singh, Sakshi Sindwani and Siddharth Batra, among others. What started off as an online store grew to offline pop-up shows across the city. “This year in January, we started a new product line of 18-carat gold-plated brass jewellery which is purely designed by us and made by artisans in Jaipur,” she adds. The sisters count themselves blessed to have supportive family and friends which helped them overcome any challenge they faced.

Encouraging financial independence

All of 19, Seethala Karipineni works to create job opportunities for the downtrodden around her. “I started Saka Organics on social media in 2020 during the lockdown. It was in school that I was familiarised with the concept of soap-making as a livelihood project, where we would employ the housekeeping department by training them to make soap and sell them. Once done with school, I began doing it back at home.” Today, Seethala has five women, who previously had no source of income. They make clean, quality soaps, whose products she helps sell well. “I think it is fulfilling to be able to employ somebody who hadn’t been able to earn a livelihood otherwise.”

Chemical Engg. to cakes

Niyatee Ravipati had never in her wildest dreams thought that she’d be a baker. A chemical engineer by qualification, she started Sucre Bakehouse during the lockdown. “I had been baking since class XII for the love of it, I never thought I’d someday make a career out of it. I took a few courses before starting Sucre and did a year’s worth of recipe testing after I quit my job and got into baking.” She currently operates via delivery apps.

Beyond belief

Bakhita Francis’ brand Blief is named after what she mustered in herself amid the pandemic — belief. Her sustainable fashion brand is making a mark in the fashion industry in Hyderabad. “Although I enjoyed my stint in the fashion industry, a part of me always wanted to start my own brand. It was during Covid that I felt it was high time I worked on the idea. I helped my family with our engineering enterprise in the form of PR. The pandemic took a toll on me, but self-belief was all I needed. My business is a result of that,” she says. She has her store on Instagram and hopes to start work on her website. “Right now I’m on a break and will soon work on expanding. Even one per cent of progress means a big deal.”