STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Officials begin demoltion of Hyderabad's Gaddiannaram fruit market, violate court orders

On April 4, the High Court had ordered the State government to reopen the fuit market and let the traders to continue their operations till alternative arrangements were made.

Published: 08th March 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Gaddiannaram fruit market

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can be treated as a gross contempt of court orders, officials have resorted to demolition of Gaddiannaram fruit market on Monday night.

On April 4, the Telangana High Court has ordered the State government to reopen the fruit market and let the traders to continue their operations till alternative arrangements were made at the temporary market at Batasingaram logistics park. 

Though market officials have reopened the market immediately, on Monday night police personnel deployed in large numbers have forcefully evicted the traders by resorting to lathicharge and police themselves moving around 300 trucks to Batasingaram market through the night.

"As soon as they started lathi-charge, we all got scattered. They demolished the entire market. There are couple of contempt please in the court against the government, but they are not even heeding to court's orders. The government's goondaraj is in force. What business do the police have to move the vehicles and oversee the demolition," asked Md Tajuddin, president of the fruit market association.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaddiannaram fruit market Telangana High Court Hyderabad Hyderabad market demolition
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp