Officials begin demoltion of Hyderabad's Gaddiannaram fruit market, violate court orders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can be treated as a gross contempt of court orders, officials have resorted to demolition of Gaddiannaram fruit market on Monday night.

On April 4, the Telangana High Court has ordered the State government to reopen the fruit market and let the traders to continue their operations till alternative arrangements were made at the temporary market at Batasingaram logistics park.

Though market officials have reopened the market immediately, on Monday night police personnel deployed in large numbers have forcefully evicted the traders by resorting to lathicharge and police themselves moving around 300 trucks to Batasingaram market through the night.

"As soon as they started lathi-charge, we all got scattered. They demolished the entire market. There are couple of contempt please in the court against the government, but they are not even heeding to court's orders. The government's goondaraj is in force. What business do the police have to move the vehicles and oversee the demolition," asked Md Tajuddin, president of the fruit market association.