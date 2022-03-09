STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A look at women’s persistence through the lens 

Indian Photography Festival has put together a selection of images celebrating incredible female subjects around the country, captured by 19 women photographers.

Published: 09th March 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Indian Photography Festival (IPF) kick-started the Women’s Photography Festival on International Women’s Day at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur, on Tuesday — showcasing an image gallery of women captured by women.

IPF has put together a selection of images celebrating incredible female subjects around the country, captured by 19 women photographers. The gallery includes — a varied selection of images: from stunning portraits and intriguing street photography to watercolour and oil paintings.

The images portray emotions of bonding between a father and daughter, the power of a pregnant woman, joy and the uninhibited energy to reach for the sky. Aquin Mathews, the director of IPF, says: “The works are simple examples of women who power through their daily lives with grit to survive, succeed and just be.” 

On why the exhibit is titled Persistence, Amita Desai, the director of Goethe Zentrum, says: “Photographs teach us how to perceive life. Perspective can change and every day can be Women’s Day.”   

What: Persistence 
(photo exhibition)
Where: State Art Gallery, Madhapur
When: Till April 7

