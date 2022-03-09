Stop that pill-popping habit

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Popping pills and self-medicating for the even the slight headache, fever or body pains is common these day. But not many realise how dangerous this can be in the long run. We all want to lead a healthy and happy life, but not bothering to consult a doctor can do more harm than good.

According to Dr Jagadeesh Kumar V, consultant physician at KIMS Hospitals calls self-medicating an OCD, i.e. Obsessive-Compulsive Diagnosis or Over the Counter Drugs. “There is a difference between a doctor and a medical adviser. The healthcare system in India has taken a weird turn, wherein patients think it’s okay for them to self-diagnose by undergoing a battery of investigations and later visit the doctor to get the results clarified. It is quite unfortunate that patients skip a doctor’s consultation and consume medication based on their own ‘research’,” he says.

He goes on to say that people should understand the difference between a real doctor and a Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP) as many have been taking the latter’s advice for health issues. “When you keep taking a medicine, your body gets used to it and you feel better. But in the long run, when you get sick and the doctor prescribes the same medicine, it might not work as the body builds resistance. So, the doctor has to give you a higher dose which becomes expensive. That’s why it is better to avoid self-medication as far as possible,” Dr Jagadeesh says.

Dr G Navodaya, general medicine consultant at Care Hospitals in Banjara Hills, also stresses about the dangers of self-medication. “Any medication will have an adverse effect. We do not know which person will suffer the side-effect of a drug. Even paracetamol could be trouble for a few. I have seen people self-medicating for diabetes and blood pressure too. This is happening because of the easily available over-the-counter drugs in India,” he says.

According to Dr Navodaya, this happens a lot in villages, where people pop in painkillers without caution. This causes gastritis and, in the long run, renal failure. Dr Prashanth Chandra, senior consultant for internal medicine at Gleneagles Global Hospitals, talks about the long-term problems caused with over-the-counter medication. “Many people have been self-medicating with steroids during the pandemic. It can spike BP and sugar levels, and also cause gastric bleeding. The same goes with aspirin — one might not realise how dangerous it is until they start vomiting blood,” he warns.