Women cops of Hyderabad celebrate International Women’s Day special day in style

Marking the special event, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand announced a free show of Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak for 1,200 women police personnel at GVK Mall.

09th March 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The International Women’s Day celebrations for the women personnel of Hyderabad City Police was held amid cheer at the St. Mary’s College Auditorium on Tuesday. Addressing the personnel, Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali said, “Only March 8 is not Women’s Day in Telangana. It’s every day for the women residents of the State.” He added that under the TRS rule, women in the city feel secure with initiatives such as Bharosa.

Marking the special event, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand announced a free show of Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak for 1,200 women police personnel at GVK Mall. “The City Police, after its formation, pinned on the importance of women and women safety. Women constitute eight per cent of the State police and 11 per cent of the city force,” he said.
 

