Evicted, slum dwellers face brunt of police lathis

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Barely a week after being evicted from their settlements alongside the River Musi, evictees from Chandraiah and Lakshmaiah huts allege police brutality, with even a five-month pregnant lady suffering injuries at the hands of the cops in the dead of the night. The incident occurred late on Wednesday when one of the evictees, Devendra, passed away in the community hall where all of them had been shifted.

The evictees alleged that the police first forced them to remove the body from the community hall which was packed with over 150 people, and eventually when the helpless family took the body to their now demolished hut, the police carried it away in a sack, dumped it in a goods truck and shifted it to Osmania General Hospital without the family’s consent.

“We had nowhere else to go as it was midnight. We had sought time till 10 am to take it to the burial ground and we shifted the body to where our house once was. It is then that police came and began a lathi charge,” recounts Irfan, a relative.

In a video recorded by the residents, police can be seen thrashing women and men who shriek for help as the family tries to prevent them from carrying away the body. “They showed no mercy and thrashed us like dogs. This may be the road for them, but it was our house until a week ago. Where should we take our dead?” asked Muskaan Begum, another resident. Among the many who suffered lathi blows is a 5-month pregnant Lakshmi who now nurses an injured hand. “They didn’t even take into consideration that we are women. No policewomen were there,” said Lakshmi.

A 5-month pregnant Lakshmi who now nurses an injured hand. (File Photo)

Evicted for road works

It may be recalled that the slum settlement was razed last Friday. On Thursday, Malakpet sitting MLA Ahmed Balala of the AIMIM declared in the State Assembly that the evictions were complete and the proposed road work must begin at the earliest. However, he did not once refer to the rehabilitation of the 120-150 odd evictees. The police meanwhile claimed the family was creating a nuisance.

“They took the body from the community hall and placed it on the road as a sign of protest. That is why we took the body away. The PME report found the man died of natural causes,” informed N Venkata Ramana, ACP Malakpet. When asked where was the family supposed to take the body, he declined comment.

Meanwhile, Saidabad MRO Prasad maintains all these evictees are illegal settlers and the actual slum dwellers - nearly 205 families have already been awarded 1-BHK homes in Munnangur.

“We gave patta documents to 205 families who legally belong to the place. The rest of the residents are illegal,” he said, adding that there was no plans as to how long the evictees would be allowed to stay in the community hall. “They will leave themselves when they want to,” he said, indication that there are no rehabilitation plans in mind.

It may be recalled, this settlement was cordon and searched by the police force in a bid to “sensitise” and “rid” the settlement of ganja 5 months ago.

Activists allege the police has systematically dehumanised the poor in the city by first subjecting them to illegal searches and then by using illegal force. “Hyderabad police are anti-poor and all of their actions indicate that. Whenever any dignitary comes or any development happens, the poor are evicted and removed as if the city does not belong to them,” said Sriniva Kodali, a expert voicing against police surveillance tactics.