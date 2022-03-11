First Hyderabad Retail Summit held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Retailers Association of India (RAI) hosted the first edition of the Hyderabad Retail Summit on Thursday. It has been built on the RAI cornerstone of ‘connect, converse, collaborate and catalyse’.

Addressing during the event, Kumar Rajagopalan, RAI CEO, said, “Hyderabad is an important centre of retail and commerce. Recognising this, we are happy to host our retail summit in the city to bring together retail stakeholders with business interests in the region for a common dialogue on relevant issues, digital transformation and consumer delight to help take retail to the next level. For 2022 and beyond, it will be about reinvention and growth for retail and we believe this interaction would pave the way for better collaboration and transformation.”

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce), said, “Technology is coming into logistics in a large way. Retail technology is helping improve various functions of retail with their innovative solutions. There is a huge audience for modern retail in rural areas.”

“To help fulfil this demand, we are willing to work on the idea of rural malls with retailers. Finally, the Telangana government recognises the contribution of retail to the State’s economy and we continue working for its betterment with initiatives like the Made in Telangana portal that encourages local sourcing and trade,” he added.