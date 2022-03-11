STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

First Hyderabad Retail Summit held

The Retailers Association of India hosted the first edition of the Hyderabad Retail Summit on Thursday.

Published: 11th March 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan with RAI representatives on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Retailers Association of India (RAI) hosted the first edition of the Hyderabad Retail Summit on Thursday. It has been built on the RAI cornerstone of ‘connect, converse, collaborate and catalyse’.

Addressing during the event, Kumar Rajagopalan, RAI CEO, said, “Hyderabad is an important centre of retail and commerce. Recognising this, we are happy to host our retail summit in the city to bring together retail stakeholders with business interests in the region for a common dialogue on relevant issues, digital transformation and consumer delight to help take retail to the next level. For 2022 and beyond, it will be about reinvention and growth for retail and we believe this interaction would pave the way for better collaboration and transformation.”

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce), said, “Technology is coming into logistics in a large way. Retail technology is helping improve various functions of retail with their innovative solutions. There is a huge audience for modern retail in rural areas.”

“To help fulfil this demand, we are willing to work on the idea of rural malls with retailers. Finally, the Telangana government recognises the contribution of retail to the State’s economy and we continue working for its betterment with initiatives like the Made in Telangana portal that encourages local sourcing and trade,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Retailers Association of India Hyderabad Retail Summit
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp