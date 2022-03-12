Brainstorming for a better tomorrow

Shreya Veronica By

HYDERABAD: A one-of-its-kind round table conference called the Youth Cafe was held at The Park Hyatt on Friday. Ahead of the Commonwealth Day on March 14, young minds discussed gender equality, sustainability and climate change. Five groups comprising seven members each, exchanged ideas about development in the Commonwealth countries, especially India.

As different ideas were being put forth by entrepreneurs, Dr Andrew Fleming, the British Deputy High Commissioner to TS and AP, shared with CE about the dynamic youth of the country, what they’re capable of and how he hopes they contribute for a better tomorrow.

“The core of the roundtable conference is to bring people together and provide them with an opportunity to share and learn. I’m confident that a couple of people from today will have made some connections that may last a lifetime. That’s how great minds hit it off — coming up with a new solution while bonding over shared interests. Life is meaningless without connecting with people and Youth Cafe is a great way of bringing such people together.”

For Andrew, the youth are synonymous with innovative solutions. “Innovation comes from brilliant brains and young people are fantastically innovative. At such a young time in their life, they’re coming up with start-ups and generating jobs and solutions for many. I’m sure that the discussion is rich and gender equality is maintained at every table.”

The discussion ended with each group presenting their development plans for a sustainable tomorrow by coming up with ideas that help in saving the planet through sustainable measures.