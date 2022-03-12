STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Brainstorming for a better tomorrow

A one-of-its-kind round table conference called the Youth Cafe was held at The Park Hyatt on Friday.

Published: 12th March 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Andrew Fleming

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

  HYDERABAD:  A one-of-its-kind round table conference called the Youth Cafe was held at The Park Hyatt on Friday. Ahead of the Commonwealth Day on March 14, young minds discussed gender equality, sustainability and climate change. Five groups comprising seven members each, exchanged ideas about development in the Commonwealth countries, especially India. 

As different ideas were being put forth by entrepreneurs, Dr Andrew Fleming, the British Deputy High Commissioner to TS and AP, shared with CE about the dynamic youth of the country, what they’re capable of and how he hopes they contribute for a better tomorrow.

“The core of the roundtable conference is to bring people together and provide them with an opportunity to share and learn. I’m confident that a couple of people from today will have made some connections that may last a lifetime. That’s how great minds hit it off — coming up with a new solution while bonding over shared interests. Life is meaningless without connecting with people and Youth Cafe is a great way of bringing such people together.”

For Andrew, the youth are synonymous with innovative solutions. “Innovation comes from brilliant brains and young people are fantastically innovative. At such a young time in their life, they’re coming up with start-ups and generating jobs and solutions for many. I’m sure that the discussion is rich and gender equality is maintained at every table.”

The discussion ended with each group presenting their development plans for a sustainable tomorrow by coming up with ideas that help in saving the planet through sustainable measures. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp