CBI court sends 12 to jail in loan fraud case  

The court also slapped a total fine of Rs 11 lakh on the accused. 

Published: 12th March 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Twelve persons, including former staffers of the Central Bank of India, were sentenced to imprisonment for up to five years by a Special Court for CBI cases at Hyderabad on Friday. The accused were found to be involved in a housing loan fraud in 2004, causing around Rs 98,43,706 loss to the bank. The court also slapped a total fine of Rs 11 lakh on the accused. 

K Raja Rao, the then manager of bank’s Bollaram branch was sentenced to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment in addition to Rs 2.25 lakh fine. Other accused Sridhar, K Rani, Vislawat Kumar, V Susheel Sudhakar, H Raja Shekar Reddy, N Rambabu, Venkatappayya and D Anil Kumar were awarded three-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 75,000 each.

DMK Naidu was given three-years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 1.25 lakh fine and B Rama Krishna Prasad got three-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000. Another accused V Yadagiri was also sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and awarded a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The CBI registered a case in September 2004 against K Raja Rao and other accused based on allegations that he had conspired with individual borrowers and involved in fraudulent sanctions and disbursement of housing loans to the tune of Rs 98,43,706 during February- April 2002 without verifying the authenticity and eligibility of the borrowers.

