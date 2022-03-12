Eat like the Irish  

Vishal Fernandes By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Everyone is Irish on March 17. The traditions of St Patrick’s Day across the world is well known. Everyone wears green, attends parades and eats corned beef and cabbage. One could argue that the modern way of celebrating of St Patrick’s Day is purely Irish-American. In the earlier days, the holiday was religious and reflective, celebrated by sharing cultural lore and honouring St. Patrick.

However, there are many similarities between the historic celebrations of honouring the saint and traditions of today. Observing the old ways in remembrance of their homeland helped unite the scattered Irish migrants. So, as they did in Ireland, Irish-Americans carried over the tradition of wearing shamrocks and enjoying Irish libations, such as Guinness and Irish whiskey.

St Patrick’s Day would not be complete without corned beef and cabbage. In Ireland, beef was a meat reserved for the wealthy and most of it was exported to England. The Great Famine, resulting from potato blight, caused the mass migration of the Irish to the shores of the new world. In this new American home, corned beef was readily available to the Irish immigrants. Long deprived of the beef that was salted by Irish hands, the migrants gladly purchased the food they finally could afford.

You would be hard-pressed to find an Irish recipe that does not have potatoes in it. The ‘roots’ of the potato go far back in the history of Irish food, once relied on as a staple in their diets. The Irish potato salad speaks true to this traditional food. The kale and cabbage add an exciting flavour and lot of nutrients to this classic dish. Plus, it is perfect for a side with your corned beef. Lastly, what is a celebration without dessert and what is St Patrick’s Day without stout beer? The Chocolate Stout Cake with its distinct flavour is the ultimate finish to the feast.

(Vishal Fernandes is a business traveller and a luxury lifestyle blogger)



