Evicted slum dwellers protest, demand 2BHK houses

Published: 12th March 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Evicted residents block the road as they stage a protest at Afzal Nagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Evicted slum dwellers of Lakshmaiah and Chandraiah huts from the Musi river bank on Friday protested against the government by blocking the road at Afzal Nagar for about 20 minutes. The evictees demanded that 2BHK houses be allotted to them. They also demanded that the district revenue officials allot them patta lands as well. 

Approximately 45-50 families with nearly 150 members are currently residing in a community hall beside the slum after their settlements were razed and no alternative housing facility was provided.

“We have lived here for over 40 years but still were not given housing. Those who shifted here only a few years ago and have links with local politicians got the houses in Mununggurr. We have all the documents to prove we have lived here all these years. We should be allotted the houses,” said Vijay Middodi, a resident.

The residents of the slum are also agitated by repeated police action against them, starting from the cordon and search in November, 2021, to most recently on Wednesday when the police lathicharged them allegedly after they pelted stones at the police when they attempted to take away the body of a deceased resident.

Meanwhile, Saidbad MRO visited the site and assured the citizens that genuine candidates would be awarded houses. 

“We conducted a socio-economic survey for 150 individuals and have identified 40-50 genuine candidates from this mandal. We will try to get them homes under JNNURM scheme at the earliest within a month’s time,” said Saidabad MRO Prasad.

