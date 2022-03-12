STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passersby raise stink over Hussainsagar stench

While passing through NTR Marg and Tank Bund road, one would experience a nauseating smell emanating from Hussainsagar. 

Due to sudden rise in temperature and drop in oxygen levels in Hussainsagar lake, thick algae boom formed on the water surface| R V K Rao

By Express News Service

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials told Express that soaring temperatures and drop in oxygen levels in the lake had led to the spread of thick algal bloom along the border of the lake. 

HMDA officials said that they were going to clear the lake as soon as possible by pressing men and machinery into action. This is a common phenomenon during summer, especially when the temperature starts rising, they said. 

The rising temperatures, coupled with the partly-treated sewage which is let into the lake has resulted in the algal bloom leading to the formation of a sticky green layer over the water surface.

