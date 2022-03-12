What’s frying?   

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Air fryers have been growing to be some of the most commonly bought kitchen appliances these days. For the uninitiated, its basic job is to simulate deep frying without submerging the food in oil. How, you ask? Its cooking chamber radiates heat and a fan circulates the hot air, producing a crisp layer through ‘browning reactions’.

Mohd Ismail, executive chef at South-Indian fusion restaurant Anna Native, says he uses an air fryer for quick recipes. “I use it to make a quick dish when I have somewhere to head or am famished. An oven usually takes a longer to cook,” he says. Apart from the fact that you get to chomp on your food sooner, the chef says he hasn’t noticed any change in taste, texture and quality of the food he’s prepared using an air fryer and oven.

Sonia Kadamandla, an engineer, prefers an air fryer over other such appliances for the fact that air-frying uses far less oil than deep-frying, therefore, serving as a healthier option. She says, “I made the shift to an air fryer because I wanted to eat healthy. It helps me replace oil-fried foods which are regularly made at homes.”

The need to have healthy, creative, yet well-tasting foods is what is motivating people to invest in a good air fryer, Sonia adds. Twinkle Dundoo, founder of Poplin Love Clothing, seconds her. “I love fried food. However, when I started putting on weight, my conscience pricked me to focus on my health. Then, after exploring multiple options, I decided to purchase an air fryer — they claim to help lower the fat content of some of my favourite foods such as french fries, chicken wings, fish sticks, etc.,” says Twinkle, who has been using her air fryer for a year now. She adds that Indians have a lot more to explore when it comes to cooking using unconventional methods. Chef Ismail says, “Pakoras can get a little difficult to make, using an air fryer — only when submerged in oil will everything deep inside the batter get fried well.”

He adds that the portability factor of an air fryer makes it a better option. “It’s great to carry along when you’re going out for a long roadtrip. It’s a great choice for bachelors too — it pretty much fries everything one would need,” he says.

SL Kalyani, an income tax inspector, bought herself an air fryer when a friend told her about being able to consume fried foods with minimum guilt. “Our family is a fan of spicy and fried foods. So, the air fryer is of great use. We mostly use it for chicken and potato snacks,” she shares, adding that her complaints are limited to cleaning. “That’s a bit of a hassle, but otherwise, it’s pretty handy.”

Libnah Pratheeth Bollam, an engineering student from the city, has been using the appliance for a good while now. “While it does not help me with most of my staples, it works great for frying different kinds of meat. What I use it most for, however, is defrosting (laughs). It helps save a lot of time in defrosting frozen foods here,” says the student of the Wichita State University.

But, you cannot cook anything and everything in an air fryer. Check out what foods you can cook, in the box alongside.

Foods commonly made IN an air fryer

French fries

Samosa

Potato chips

Nachos

Chicken Nuggets

Price range: Rs 4,000- Rs 10,000