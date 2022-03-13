STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

11-yr-old girl student seeks FIR against GHMC officials for dereliction of duty

Police officials said the complaint was received from the girl and the facts were being verified, after which necessary action would be taken.

Published: 13th March 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Eleven-year-old girl student Saher Kaur hands over her complaint letter to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) K Shilpavalli on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) K Shilpavalli received an unexpected complaint from an 11-year-old girl studying in Class 6 to book cases against the GHMC officials and CRMP agency — NCC Private Limited,  for dereliction of duty and for failing to take steps regarding road safety measures as recommended by the Cyberabad Traffic Police.

Saher Kaur, daughter of Ramanjeet Singh of Gachibowli, met the DCP at her office on Saturday and requested that an FIR be registered against GHMC Zonal Commissioner (Serilingampally), GHMC Executive Engineer of Circle-20 and General Manager of NCC Private Limited under Section 221, 336 and 188 of IPC. In her petition, she said that in the past several months, many requests were made to the GHMC officials to take road safety measures to help reduce the permitted speed limit so that the number of road mishaps could be brought down in the area. Police officials said the complaint was received from the girl and the facts were being verified, after which necessary action would be taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp