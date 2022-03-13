11-yr-old girl student seeks FIR against GHMC officials for dereliction of duty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) K Shilpavalli received an unexpected complaint from an 11-year-old girl studying in Class 6 to book cases against the GHMC officials and CRMP agency — NCC Private Limited, for dereliction of duty and for failing to take steps regarding road safety measures as recommended by the Cyberabad Traffic Police.

Saher Kaur, daughter of Ramanjeet Singh of Gachibowli, met the DCP at her office on Saturday and requested that an FIR be registered against GHMC Zonal Commissioner (Serilingampally), GHMC Executive Engineer of Circle-20 and General Manager of NCC Private Limited under Section 221, 336 and 188 of IPC. In her petition, she said that in the past several months, many requests were made to the GHMC officials to take road safety measures to help reduce the permitted speed limit so that the number of road mishaps could be brought down in the area. Police officials said the complaint was received from the girl and the facts were being verified, after which necessary action would be taken.