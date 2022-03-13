Body of female infant found in lake, probe on

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a female fetus was found in a sewage drain in Uppal, a body of a female infant was spotted in Shamirpet lake on Saturday. The body was found floating on the water of Shamirpet lake. Shamirpet police have registered a case and started investigations.

According to Inspector V Sudheer Kumar, the infant could be three to four months old. “The body was found in a decomposed state and we suspect the body might have been dumped in the water two to three days ago,” he said. “We are yet to establish if the body was thrown into the river while the infant was alive.”

The Inspector added that since police personnel are deployed around the lake during the day to prevent incidents of suicide, the body must have been thrown into the lake during nighttime. He further said that this can’t be done by someone living in the vicinity of the lake, as people are aware about the CCTV cameras around it. “We are in the process of scanning CCTV footage,” he said.

The body also did not have any injury marks. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital as soon as police reached the spot. We are awaited post-mortem reports that will make the course of our investigation clearer, said the officer.