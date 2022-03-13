STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Body of female infant found in lake, probe on

The body was found floating on the water of Shamirpet lake.Shamirpet police have registered a case and started investigations.

Published: 13th March 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a female fetus was found in a sewage drain in Uppal, a body of a female infant was spotted in Shamirpet lake on Saturday. The body was found floating on the water of Shamirpet lake. Shamirpet police have registered a case and started investigations.

According to Inspector V Sudheer Kumar, the infant could be three to four months old. “The body was found in a decomposed state and we suspect the body might have been dumped in the water two to three days ago,” he said. “We are yet to establish if the body was thrown into the river while the infant was alive.”

The Inspector added that since police personnel are deployed around the lake during the day to prevent incidents of suicide, the body must have been thrown into the lake during nighttime. He further said that this can’t be done by someone living in the vicinity of the lake, as people are aware about the CCTV cameras around it. “We are in the process of scanning CCTV footage,” he said.  

The body also did not have any injury marks. The body was shifted to  Gandhi Hospital as soon as police reached the spot. We are awaited post-mortem reports that will make the course of our investigation clearer, said the officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp