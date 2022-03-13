STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cheating allegations: Tollywood producer and son to file defamation case

Suresh alleged that a ‘politician’, who wanted to tarnish the image of their family, was behind the cheating case.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the cheating case registered by police against them,  Tollywood film producer Bellamkonda Suresh and his actor-son Sai Sreenivas said that they will not tolerate any defamation hereafter. 

Suresh alleged that a ‘politician’, who wanted to tarnish the image of their family, was behind the cheating case. “I will file a defamation case in the court on Monday,” Suresh said at a press meet on Saturday.

Bellamkonda Suresh and his son were booked by police for allegedly cheating a financier identified as VL Sharan Kumar to the tune of `85 lakh. Meanwhile, the Central Crime Station (CCS) has served a notice to Sharan asking him to submit proof for the said transactions.

