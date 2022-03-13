Five die in a road mishap in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five members of a family including a six-month-old baby died in a tragic road mishap when the can in which they were traveling went out of control and hit a culvert near Gowravaram village of Krishna district on Sunday early hours.

All the deceased were identified as residents of Hyderabad and were on their way to Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district to attend a family function. The two others injured in the mishap were admitted to nearby hospitals.

According to Jaggayyapet police, the deceased were identified as Kuraparti Subbarao, Kuraparti Marthamma, Indira, Santhi, and six months old baby Princy. The police said Joshi, Subbarao's son, was driving the car and lost his control while overtaking a vehicle and hit the culvert killing two persons on the spot and three others died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.



Witnessing the accident, locals rushed to the spot and alerted both police and highway patrolling staff and with their help shifted the victims to a nearby government hospital in 108 ambulances. "Seven members were traveling in the car from Hyderabad to Jangareddygudem to attend a family function on Sunday. The driver failed to overtake the vehicle in front and rammed into the culvert," Nandigama DSP G Nageswara Reddy told TNIE.



The two others injured in the mishap were admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is reported to be out of danger. "A case has been registered and bodies sent to the government hospital for postmortem," he added.