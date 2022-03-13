Minister V Srinivas Goud murder conspiracy: no major info unearthed in custody

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the fourth day of police custody for the eight accused in the conspiracy to murder Minister V Srinivas Goud, no major information was revealed. The plan to assassinate the Minister was busted by Cyberabad police. The Petbasheerbad police had appealed to the court for 10-day-long police custody which was cut down to four days. There were no major revelations in the four-day-long custody.

The eight accused were reportedly only speaking to law enforcement officials in the presence of their advocate. The accused were sent to the Cherlapally Central Jail for their judicial remand after a medical examination. A police official said another custody is likely to be appealed at the city court after a brief discussion with the concerned officers.

