STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Minister V Srinivas Goud murder conspiracy: no major info unearthed in custody

The accused were sent to the Cherlapally Central Jail for their judicial remand after a medical examination. 

Published: 13th March 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the fourth day of police custody for the eight accused in the conspiracy to murder Minister V Srinivas Goud, no major information was revealed. The plan to assassinate the Minister was busted by Cyberabad police. The Petbasheerbad police had appealed to the court for 10-day-long police custody which was cut down to four days. There were no major revelations in the four-day-long custody. 

The eight accused were reportedly only speaking to law enforcement officials in the presence of their advocate. The accused were sent to the Cherlapally Central Jail for their judicial remand after a medical examination. A police official said another custody is likely to be appealed at the city court after a brief discussion with the concerned officers.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp