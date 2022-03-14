STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Dog carries infant's head in mouth

Police said that that the infant may have died during a premature delivery and may have not been properly buried and the stray dog which smelled the infant, probably bit the head off.

Published: 14th March 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Stray Dogs

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a horrifying scene to watch a dog going around the lanes in Vanasthalipuram with the head of an infant in its mouth on Sunday.

A person named Manchana Mahender, who was sitting in front of a milk shop near Vivekananda statue on Sahara Road, spotted the stray dog moving around with a small head in its mouth. The dog went close to him and dropped the head. Manchana was scared on seeing the head and reported the incident to the police by calling 100.

Soon, a police team from Vanasthalipuram arrived and inquired with locals about the whereabouts of the dog. ACP K Purushotham Reddy said, "It is possible that the infant may have died during a premature delivery and may have not been properly buried. The stray dog which smelled the infant, probably bit the head off and carried it around."

While the practice of dumping the still-born or foetuses exist, the act is not being pinned on hospitals since they dispose of the bodies while following due procedure, the ACP said.

A case was registered in Vanasthalipuram police station under Section 318 of the IPC under which one is liable for punishment if one gets rid of a body discreetly.

CCTV footage in and around the area is being examined by the police to identify the place from where the stray dog picked the head. This might throw some light on which hospital disposed of the body and if there is any foul play.

Recently, the body of a female infant and a foetuses were found in Shameerpet and Uppal. The probe into these cases is also in progress.

