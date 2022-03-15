10 ways for women to build stronger bones

Dr Dasaradha Rama Reddy By

HYDERABAD: Today’s woman is multi-faceted and a multi-tasker; she takes care of the family while also realising her own dreams and achievements. However, in the fast-paced life and, sometimes, due to sheer ignorance, she falls prey to certain health conditions. The weakening of 206 bones with time happens more rapidly in women. Unfortunately, bone loss starts earlier than men, which makes women more likely to developing many bone-related conditions. However, she can beat these odds by following these 10 tips to help maintain perfect bone health.

Be an early bird: By the time you are 22, you’ve developed up to 90% of your bone mass. The earlier you start eating healthy and exercising regularly, the more likely you’ll be developing strong bones.

Say ‘No’ to smoking & alcohol: Smoking reduces blood supply to the bones. Excessive alcohol interferes with the production of vitamin D -- an essential for healthy bones. Stay away from both these habits.

Eat healthy: Include dairy-rich foods such as milk, yoghurt, cheese, almond and soy milk, dark-green leafy vegetables, peas, beans, fish with bones, calcium-fortified juices, soya, tofu, pulses and cereals.

Exercise: Being obese shows increased bone loss in women. You should be doing weight-bearing exercises such as lifting weights, walking, brisk walking, jogging (if there is no knee pain), climbing stairs and dancing. If you suffer from knee pain, avoid sitting on sofas, cross-legged and squatting.Care during pregnancy/breastfeeding: Pregnancies should be spaced out by two years to avoid bone loss. It is also important to include at least 2-3 serves of dairy products/high-calcium foods every day during breastfeeding.

Peri-menopause/menopausal care: Women, who are in their 40s, are more likely to break their bones due to decreasing oestrogen. After menopause, she can lose 20 per cent of her bone density in 5-7 years. Exercising regularly and eating a calcium-rich diet can keep a woman’s bones strong

Take supplements: When it is difficult to obtain enough nutrients through diet alone, vitamin supplements (magnesium, vitamin K, boron, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids) can be taken under the guidance of a doctor. It is found that women aged 50 and younger need a calcium-intake of 1,000 mg a day and those over 50 need 1,200 mg to preserve their bones.

Avoid falls: This is especially for older women -- use skid-free mats in bathrooms, keep loose wires and other obstacles away.

Co-relating with other health conditions: Disorders such as thyroid, asthma and diabetics can also interfere with calcium absorption and affect bone quality. So, keep these under control.

Bone density tests: It has to be taken once you turn 50 years old or only if necessary. It is advised to take the test at least once in two years.

(Dr. Dasaradha Rama Reddy Tetali is senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda)