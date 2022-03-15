STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

2 held in job racket bust

Rachakonda police busted a job racket and arrested two persons for duping several unemployed youths to the tune of Rs 10 crore.

Published: 15th March 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police busted a job racket and arrested two persons for duping several unemployed youths to the tune of Rs 10 crore. The cops also seized Rs 9 crore in cash, two vehicles and several documents.

The accused Ponnala Bhaskar, the kingpin in the racket, and Konda Ritesh Kumar, his associate, were arrested for promising people with jobs in the Railways and FCI. Several others, who belong to other States, involved in the racket, are absconding.

Rachakonda Commissioner  of Police Mahesh Bhagwat said Bhaskar, while working as a commission agent in Delhi, developed some contacts with men working in the RRB and hatched a plan to dupe students and collected huge amounts from them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp