2 held in job racket bust

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police busted a job racket and arrested two persons for duping several unemployed youths to the tune of Rs 10 crore. The cops also seized Rs 9 crore in cash, two vehicles and several documents.

The accused Ponnala Bhaskar, the kingpin in the racket, and Konda Ritesh Kumar, his associate, were arrested for promising people with jobs in the Railways and FCI. Several others, who belong to other States, involved in the racket, are absconding.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat said Bhaskar, while working as a commission agent in Delhi, developed some contacts with men working in the RRB and hatched a plan to dupe students and collected huge amounts from them.