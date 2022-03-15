BJP to protest in Hyderabad against Assembly Speaker's move of suspending three MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In response to the three BJP MLAs suspended from the budget sessions of thr assembly and the Speaker of the Assembly not considering the orders of the High Court to reconsider his decision of suspension, BJP's Telangana unit has decided to hold "Save Constitution from Autocracy" protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park from 11 am to 5 pm on March 17.

Former BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, ZPTCs, MPPs, Corporators, leaders and workers of all morchas of BJP would be participating in the protest against the government.

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao has announced that once the MLAs receive the detailed judgement copy of the High Court, they will also approach the Supreme Court, to prove the Speaker of the House wrong and hold him accountable for being biased.