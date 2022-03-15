Spring edit

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Archana Jaju is well-known for her hand-crafted designs in the fashion industry. Her recently launched limited edition collection of sarees is a beautiful combination of art, tradition and design. Actor Samantha Ruth draping the handcrafted saree has surely made the collection the talk of the town. The designer speaks to CE about her latest designs which comprise hand-printed Kalamkari sarees. She also talks about her inspiration, fabrics used and what lies ahead.

Samantha in an Archana Jaju drape

Archana says her limited edition collection is an exclusive range of sarees that elegantly represent Indian craftsmanship. “What makes this collection special is that each piece is driven by human effort. They are hand-painted and embroidered by our artisans to showcase the rich traditional art of Kalamkari. The fabrics we used for these sarees are Chanderi and organza, which are bathed in earthy pastels by the use of natural dyes,” she shares.

She opens us about the inspiration behind her designs, saying, “It is an extension of a revival of certain fabrics and artforms. Our central inspiration is the red-crowned crane that symbolises elegance, beauty and the spirit of life. Celebrating the human spirit and connection of nature with a hint of delicate craftsmanship is where our chain of thoughts for this collection lie. All this put together has made these beautiful sarees come to life.”

Springtime means a busy season for designers and Archana talks about hers: “I believe spring is like a breath of fresh air. It’s the time when nature blossoms to express its beauty upon us. Thus, for me, the awe-inspiring landscape is what spring fashion is about too. Florals, nature and earthy tones are what come to my mind.”

Asked to list her favourite collection, she says, “We put in a lot of effort into each and every handcrafted creation we work on, so every collection is super special to me, I can’t choose one.” Before she signs off, we ask her to reveal a little about her upcoming projects. “Right now, we are working on our couture collection which will be coming out very soon,” she says.