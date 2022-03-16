For your gut only

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the post-pandemic era, gut health is a health-conscious person’s concern. Today, more and more people are altering their diet to keep their gut healthy through good bacteria. But, which ones to choose — pre-, post- or pro-biotics?

We speak to nutritionists and gut experts in the city about post-biotics, the benefits of which have taken over Instagram by storm.

But first, let’s understand what the other two are. Pro-biotics are microorganisms found in certain foods, such as yoghurt and some supplements. They have been proven to be good for digestion. There are also pre-biotic non-digestible components found in fiber-rich vegetables and grains that help grow friendly bacteria in the gut.

But now, the talk is all about post-biotics. Basically, these are the ‘healthy’ organic byproducts (such as vitamins B and K, and amino acids) which left over after pro-biotics feed on pre-biotics. They are available in the form of supplements.

Antibiotics can kill the good bacteria in the intestines that aid digestion. Good bacteria play a crucial role in maintaining gut health. “Supplements like pro-biotics of any form are not generally suggested for relatively healthy individuals. Only when a patient has had anti-biotics (not in all cases), they are supplemented with pro-biotics to restore the balance of good and bad bacteria,” says Dr Jagadeesh Kumar V, senior consultant physician at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad.

All about balance

Balance is always key when it comes to gut health. He adds, “Many people do not need biotic supplements unless they show symptoms of poor fibre digestion.”

Dr H Gayathri, a nutritionist from Apollo Hospitals, says that the body can maintain the balance of good and bad bacteria, but supplementation is needed when there is a poor intake of foods like curd, other fermented foods and vegetables. “Biotics from foods help the body prepare nutrients such as vitamins B and K and amino acids. Good bacteria, if taken through post- and pre-biotics also have an antimicrobial property that helps to slow down the growth of harmful bacteria. They also have some post-biotic substances that help healthy bacteria flourish. So, it’s safe, but not required,” she adds.

According to Dr Gayathri, post-biotics may become extremely popular in the future, but for now, since more clinical research and study is yet to be done in this field, most doctors will refrain from prescribing them.