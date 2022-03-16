Singer Jatavath Mohan dies by suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jatavath Mohan, a Nalgonda based singer, known for his Banjara songs on social media platforms, died suicide in the city. Mohan (22) was found hanging in his rented room in Saidabad late on Tuesday night, the police said. A case has been registered and investigation has begun, said K Subbarami Reddy, Inspector, Saidabad police station.

Mohan's songs in Banjara dialect are a hit among the community.

According to police, Mohan belonging to Pilligundla tanda of Tirumalagiri mandal in Nalgonda district, was studying in the city and residing in Reddy Basthi of Saidabad. Late on Tuesday, he called up a friend and informed that he was hanging himself. His friend immediately alerted police through a Dial 100 call and patrol teams rushed to the spot, but in vain.

Police also recovered a note purportedly written by Mohan from the spot. It stated that he was not feeling good and asked pardon from his parents for taking the extreme step. The note along with other belongings were seized for further investigation.

