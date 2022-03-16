Vaccination, a must for all kids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Vaccination Day is celebrated every year on March 16 to highlight the importance of vaccination in the fight against deadly diseases and to raise awareness of how it has a positive effect on public health. This year, the theme is ‘Vaccines Work for All’.

Vaccines are an important weapon in the fight against fatal diseases such as tuberculosis (TB), tetanus, Covid-19 and more. They have played a vital role in bringing the Covid-19 outbreak under control. Some of the important

Covid-19 vaccines are:

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine: The mRNA creates a spike protein, which acts as a protective layer in a human body to safeguard the person from Covid-19.

Viral Vector vaccine: It generates antibodies by using another virus to fight against certain deadly pathogens.

Protein Subunit vaccine: It helps stimulate the immune system to fight deadly diseases like Covid.

One of the fallouts of the pandemic and the lockdowns is that many children were left out of the vaccination safety net. As a result, mumps, whooping cough, chicken pox and measles have once again reared their ugly heads and are spreading. Women, including pregnant women, also fall prey to these ailments easily. It’s imperative that the health of both be monitored.

(Dr Kanchan S Channawar, senior paediatrician, Kamineni Hospitals)