STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Vaccination, a must for all kids

One of the fallouts of Covid and the lockdowns is that many kids were left out of the vaccination safety net

Published: 16th March 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

Image used for representational purpose only.. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Vaccination Day is celebrated every year on March 16 to highlight the importance of vaccination in the fight against deadly diseases and to raise awareness of how it has a positive effect on public health. This year, the theme is ‘Vaccines Work for All’.

Vaccines are an important weapon in the fight against fatal diseases such as tuberculosis (TB), tetanus, Covid-19 and more. They have played a vital role in bringing the Covid-19 outbreak under control. Some of the important 

Covid-19 vaccines are:

  • Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine: The mRNA creates a spike protein, which acts as a protective layer in a human body to safeguard the person from Covid-19.
  • Viral Vector vaccine: It generates antibodies by using another virus to fight against certain deadly pathogens. 
  • Protein Subunit vaccine: It helps stimulate the immune system to fight deadly diseases like Covid. 
  • One of the fallouts of the pandemic and the lockdowns is that many children were left out of the vaccination safety net. As a result, mumps, whooping cough, chicken pox and measles have once again reared their ugly heads and are spreading. Women, including pregnant women, also fall prey to these ailments easily. It’s imperative that the health of both be monitored.

(Dr Kanchan S Channawar, senior paediatrician, Kamineni Hospitals)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaccine
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp