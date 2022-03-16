Wrath of Sciatica

Dr Dasaradha Rama Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sciatic nerve starts at the spinal cord and runs through the buttocks and hips, branching down through the legs. It is the longest nerve and among the most major ones in the body as it helps control your legs. Sciatica is a painful condition that becomes severe over a prolonged period, affecting the lower back, hips and legs. It can also result in numbness and weakness in these areas.

The condition can be caused by various associated health issues that mostly involve the spine. Sometimes, an injury or spinal nerve tumour can also cause sciatica. Here are the most common causes:

Herniated discs

Our spinal bones or vertebrae are connected with cartilage, which is filled with a clear and thick material to allow cushioning and flexibility for easy movement. When the first layer of the cartilage rips, it leads to a herniated disc. The substance in the cartilage can put pressure on the sciatic nerve, causing pain and numbness in the lower limb.

Spinal stenosis

Spinal stenosis or lumbar spinal stenosis is the abnormal narrowing of the lower spinal canal. The condition exerts pressure on the sciatic nerve roots and spinal cord causing sciatica.

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition related to degenerative disk disorder — one spinal bone extends over another, pinching nerves that build the sciatic nerve, thus leading to excruciating pain and numbness due to sciatica.

Piriformis syndrome

This is an uncommon neuromuscular disorder that involves involuntary contraction of the piriformis muscle which causes sciatica. The piriformis muscle is the one that connects that lower spine to the thighbones. Due to contraction or tightening of the muscle, the sciatic nerve may feel the pressure, causing pain in the lower back, hips and legs. In most cases, sciatica affects one leg. The symptoms start showing up from the lower back to the thigh, reaching down to the leg.

The common signs you should look out for are:

Constant or intermittent pain. Burning, sharp sensation or shooting pain

An altered sensation of tingling, numbness or reeling pain at the back of the leg

Weakness in the leg and foot, or feeling heavy/difficult to walk

Certain postures may affect the pain positively or negatively, such as sitting for long hours may aggravate the pain, whereas walking can relieve it

Risk factors

If you belong to any of these categories, you are probably at risk of developing sciatica:

Age: With age, the spine goes through changes that lead to bone spurs and herniated discs, which are potential causes of sciatica.

Prolonged sitting: If you are into a profession that involves sitting for prolonged hours, you may develop sciatica with a sedentary lifestyle.

Obesity: As the stress on your spine increases with the additional weight, it can trigger sciatica.

Occupation: If your job demands that you lift heavy loads, twist your back or drive for long hours, it might contribute to causing sciatica over the years.

Diabetes: This is one of the main causes of nerve damage.

(Dr Dasaradha Rama Reddy Tetali, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda)