'Save Constitution' dharna to go on as per schedule in Hyderabad on Thursday: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP's Telangana unit General-Secretary G Premender Reddy has issued a statement clarifying that the "Save Constitution" dharna scheduled to be held at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park today would go on as per the schedule from 10 am till 5 pm.

He stated that though the police department has tried its best to prevent the protest from happening, at the eleventh hour they had to give permission, as BJP had approached the court. All BJP State leaders, people's representatives and former representatives will be participating in the protest.