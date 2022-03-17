STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

'Save Constitution' dharna to go on as per schedule in Hyderabad on Thursday: BJP

He stated that though the police department has tried its best to prevent the protest from happening, at the eleventh hour they had to give permission, as BJP had approached the court.

Published: 17th March 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP's Telangana unit General-Secretary G Premender Reddy has issued a statement clarifying that the "Save Constitution" dharna scheduled to be held at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park today would go on as per the schedule from 10 am till 5 pm. 

He stated that though the police department has tried its best to prevent the protest from happening, at the eleventh hour they had to give permission, as BJP had approached the court. All BJP State leaders, people's representatives and former representatives will be participating in the protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Save Constitution G Premender Reddy Dharna Chowk hyderabad Save Constitution rally
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp