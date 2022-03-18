STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HMDA generates Rs 567.48 cr from auction of plots

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) generated revenue of Rs 567.48 crore from the auctioning of plots at nine different parts of the State.

Published: 18th March 2022 05:41 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) generated revenue of Rs 567.48 crore from the auctioning of plots at nine different parts of the State. The auctions that commenced on March 14 successfully ended on March 17.

The plots were auctioned for Bahadurpally, Thorrur, Narketpally (Nalgonda), Bhootpur (Mahbubnagar), Gadwal (Jogulamba-Gadwal), Kamareddy, Anthergaon (Peddapalli), Mavala (Adilabad) and Yalal (Vikarabad).

The highest revenue was generated through the auction of plots located at Thorrur (Rs 194.49 crore), followed by Bahadurpally (Rs 146.55 crore), Mahbubnagar (Rs 90.72 crore), Gadwal (Rs 51.91 crore) and Kamareddy (Rs 34.19 crore).

The State government has provided a rare opportunity to purchase open plots without any legal hitches in eight districts of the State. As many as 1,356 open plots of various sizes were put up for auction in a highly transparent manner. Of them, 1,227 plots have been sold while 129 remained unsold.  

The average bid price in Bahadurpally was Rs 30,085 per square yard, while the average bid price in Thorrur stood at Rs 27,908 per square yard and it was Rs 16,709 per square yard at Bhootpur in Mahbubnagar. Out of the total , Bahadurpally (101 plots) and Thorrur (123 plots) in HMDA limits generated Rs 334.72 crore.

