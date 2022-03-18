Vitamin D deficiency growing concern among women: Experts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) in collaboration with PULSE Pharmaceuticals has called out the growing Vitamin D deficiency in Indian women and declared a joint campaign to raise awareness on the silent ailment.

The two bodies came together here to explain how the prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency in women ranges anywhere between 50 per cent to 94 per cent. “This deficiency is usually asymptomatic even though it’s extremely common. It’s often discovered while undergoing treatment for other ailments and in certain instances too late for corrective treatment,” said doctors from FOGSI.

PULSE Pharmaceuticals MD Rambabu and FOGSI president Dr Shantkumari address

the media on Thursday

“We never thought Vitamin D could be an issue in our tropical country with the kind of exposure to sun we have a few decades ago. We believed Indians are fortunate because of our climate and lifestyle. But over the years things have changed. This vitamin D deficiency is affecting a lot of our metabolic processes and several women are being afflicted by diabetes. In fact today, Hyderabad is the diabetes capital of India,” said Dr Shantakumari, president of FOGSI which has over 38000 gynaecologists spread across India.

She noted that the three most common symptoms of vitamin D deficiency are persistent fatigue where the person gets tired very easily and also feel tired all the time, bone, joint and muscle pains, body aches, lower backache and recurrent infections due to low immunity. In fact, Covid was found more often in patients with Vitamin D deficiency.

They suggest supplementing this deficiency with medicines is the way forward. “Through our campaign, we want to raise awareness that the Vitamin D fortified foods available in the market may not help so much in India as our cooking methods of boiling and frying don’t go with fortified foods unlike in the western world,” said Dr Rambabu, MD Pulse Pharmaceuticals.