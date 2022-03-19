Bringing back the colours of life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis had a blast on Friday when they were finally able to celebrate Holi after two years. The best of foods were made, the brightest of gulaals were smeared and the happiest of greetings were exchanged as people left no stone unturned to bring back the colours of life which were lost to the pandemic.

While the traffic on the roads was sparse, homes, clubs and terraces were packed with happy faces. Although it was a dry day, the joy of being able to celebrate Holi was another high for many in the city. From UK Deputy High Commissioner for TS & AP Dr Andrew Fleming dedicating this Holi to Ukraine to philanthropist Sudha Reddy celebrating with government schoolkids, here’s a look at how Hyderabadis enjoyed the festival of colours this year.

Dr Andrew Fleming

Andrew posted a photo of him smeared in colour and made it a point to drive home a message through it. “Happy Holi but with a message...This #holi I #standwithukraine,” he wrote alongside the photo which he posted on Instagram.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Bau’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni also echoed a similar sentiment when she posted a reel of her celebration with her friends and brother Gautham at their bungalow’s terrace. “Spread love through colors!! We need more of it.. today and everyday! Happy Holi!!” she wrote.

Philanthropist Sudha Reddy celebrated the day with schoolkids of Vijaynagar Colony Government Primary Boys School. “It was an afternoon of a thousand colours, many smiles and much merrymaking,” she captioned her Instagram post, describing a series of pictures where she is seen playing Holi with the children.

The photodump also shows her using flowers instead of colours. “I hope you paint with all the colours of the rainbow and spread the joy and festivities of the festival of colours far and wide,” her post read further.

A Twist to the tradition

Fitness trainer Dinaz Vervatwala added a twist to her celebrations. Fusing tradition with fitness. In a virtual workout session, she was seen teaching the participants some moves. “Had an amazing Holi session today... Had tears of joy in my eyes...,” she posted