It’s all a balancing act

Shilpa Datla has more to her than just being a businesswoman. Her life is exquisite, just like her French patisserie, and so is her innate nature.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:53 AM

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

Most of Shilpa’s hours are taken by her family-owned business, NCL Industries Ltd which manufactures and sells cement. But she unapologetically is biased towards her plush desert-cum-bar cafe, Feu, in Jubilee Hills. “I am extremely biased towards my restaurant Feu. For now, or whenever I am in the city, I hang out mostly there,” she says. 

If she is not at her cafe, she is definitely with her family and dogs. “You will also find me cooking once a way for my family and friends. I love spending time with my friends,” she says. Shilpa believes in prioritising her tasks for the day. “I prioritise the tasks for the day and what needs immediate attention. Based on this, my day takes shape..

When it gets too tiring, I take vacation. My favourite vacation spot is the European Alps. I love trekking in  the Alps,” she says. The entrepreneur loves decorating her home too. She plays with the interiors quite a lot and beats the stress by working out. It seems like Shilpa has nailed the work-life balance and is killing at home and the cafe.

life after work
Traditional in her own way, Shilpa Datla takes divine pleasure in cooking, spending time with family, decorating her home and hiding in the Swiss Alps. Read on to know how she  unwinds

