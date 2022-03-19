‘No excuse for bad food’

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are somebody who is up-to-date with what’s happening on social media, you probably have been witness to or were part of the ongoing debate regarding food at the very many cafes opening up in town. For the unversed, for over a week now, bloggers, foodies, gourmands and the common man, have been discussing how, despite the rising number of cafes in Hyderabad, the quality, taste and experience at these places are sub-par.

It is no news that Hyderabad’s F&B business is growing by leaps and bounds -- there is a new cafe/restaurant/pub opening up almost every weekend. Most of these places have one thing in common -- the prettiest of ambiences! The beautiful decor, choicest landscapes, bright lights, exquisite cutlery and attention-grabbing presentation of whatever food you’ve order for -- all these, you would think make these places the best choice to head for a scrumptious meal. But you would be surprised to find the food served at many of these cafes lack meat, say a few Hyderabadis.

According to Shaaz Mehmood, former managing committee member of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the lack of quality and taste could be due to a number of reasons. “The first could could be due to the non-availability of A-category produce at most places. Eateries in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa are the primary consumers and those in Hyderabad resort to being B-category ones, purely because of how the demand-supply chain is. Second, most Hyderabadis are not exposed to a variety of cuisines and are willing to be forgiving about the taste.

An average person can identify a bad biryani or pasta, but maybe not a bad conchiglie or linguine. Thirdly, chefs in the city are not willing to risk innovation. You do not have customers walking in for their favourite chef’s food; that will take time. Also, Hyderabadis have not travelled a lot in the last two years and the expat crowd, too, is not in great numbers,” he says.

Food blogger Ferry Thompson says things such as great ambience, an innovative menu, cutlery, widespread vegan choices, interesting themes, etc., are drawing crowds at some popular places because people find them to be Instagram-worthy. Nothing beyond that.

“I remember watching a group of teens waiting in line to get to a place. They walked in, posed for a few pictures and left without eating,” he says. Ferry adds that one of the primary reasons for this could be due to owners of such eateries placing business and profit over actual customer satisfaction and having good knowledge of the F&B business. “At the end of the day, they could care more about getting customers over just profits and numbers,” he says.

Blogger Namrata Sadhvani remembers being utterly disappointed twice recently at two top ‘cool spots’ in the city. “I went there after a couple of Instagram bloggers recommended these places, but returned disappointed. It is sad to see some bloggers not staying true to their profession. Such places can lure customers once for their beautiful decor, but they won’t see them coming back a second time because of the bad food.”

No matter the reason, Shaaz says it is on the chefs and owners of these places to not serve bad food and there is no excuse to bad service.