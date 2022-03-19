STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Three killed, 3 injured in road mishap

Three persons including a tractor driver died in an accident at Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday. 

Published: 19th March 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons including a tractor driver died in an accident at Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday. According to police, the tractor driver identified as Yellaiah, 50, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed, due to which the tractor went out of control and overturned. Two brick kiln workers, Seetharam, 32, and his wife Gouri , 28, who were also in the vehicle died in the mishap, said police personnel.

The couple’s daughter Aparna, who was also in the tractor, and another couple Suribabu and Durgamma sustained minor injuries in the accident, the police said.They said the accident occurred when the workers were returning to a brick kiln in Sherigudem near Samsthan Narayanpur in the afternoon after unloading bricks at a neighbouring village. A case has been registered under sections 304A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code, police said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp