Three killed, 3 injured in road mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons including a tractor driver died in an accident at Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday. According to police, the tractor driver identified as Yellaiah, 50, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed, due to which the tractor went out of control and overturned. Two brick kiln workers, Seetharam, 32, and his wife Gouri , 28, who were also in the vehicle died in the mishap, said police personnel.

The couple’s daughter Aparna, who was also in the tractor, and another couple Suribabu and Durgamma sustained minor injuries in the accident, the police said.They said the accident occurred when the workers were returning to a brick kiln in Sherigudem near Samsthan Narayanpur in the afternoon after unloading bricks at a neighbouring village. A case has been registered under sections 304A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

